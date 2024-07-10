Catholic World News

Synod of Bishops releases names of members of study groups, working groups

July 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat of the Synod has released the names of the members of the five working groups and ten study groups associated with the synod on synodality.

The five working groups have been constituted “for the study of the five perspectives to be studied theologically” in view of the October session of the Synod of Bishops. The five perspectives are “the synodal missionary face of the local church” (i.e., diocese), “the synodal missionary face of Church groups,” “the synodal missionary face of the universal Church,” “the synodal method,” and “the ‘place’ of the synodal Church in mission.”

The ten study groups, whose themes were announced by the Pope in March, have been asked to complete their work by June 2025, “if possible.”

Of particular interest is study group 9, devoted to “theological criteria and synodal methodologies for shared discernment of controversial doctrinal, pastoral, and ethical issues.” Its members are

Archbishop Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio of Lima, Peru

Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O Carm, prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts

Msgr. Piero Coda, secretary general of the International Theological Commission

Father Maurizio Chiodi of the John Paul II Institute in Rome

Father Carlo Casalone, SJ, of the Pontifical Academy for Life

Sister Josée Ngalula, RSA, of the Catholic University of the Congo in Kinshasa

Professor Stella Morra of the Pontifical Gregorian University

