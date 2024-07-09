Catholic World News

TLM banned at Spanish pilgrimage

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of an annual pilgrimage in Spain have announced that the Vatican has prohibited the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass.

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Covadonga has traditionally concluded with the traditional liturgy. But organizers disclosed the Archdiocese of Oviedo received instructions from the Dicastery for Divine Worship that “the traditional holy Mass is not to be celebrated at Covadonga.”

