Archbishop Cordileone calls for preservation of traditional Latin Mass

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a column for the National Catholic Register, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone encouraged efforts to accommodate Catholics who love the traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

The archbishop took note of the appeal from a number of prominent British figures for preserving the TLM. He remarked: “As this petition, and previous petitions, demonstrate, the Latin Mass has a curiously inclusive appeal.” He wrote:

Why suppress what is one, among others, successful means for connecting with souls far away from Christ and bringing them into the loving and saving encounter with him within the communion of his Bride, the Church?

