Vatican workers press for implementation of Pope’s vision for labor

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of Vatican Employees (ADLV) has urged the Vatican to implement the labor reforms that Pope Francis endorsed during a weekend visit to Trieste.

The group, which claims about 600 members, said that it would continue to work for better wages, benefits, and working conditions for Vatican employees, saying with regret that its efforts have not always been welcomed by Vatican officials.

