Another Nigerian priest released by kidnappers

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following what has become a common pattern, a Nigerian priest who was kidnapped on June 22 has been set free, unharmed.

Father Mikah Suleiman was released on July 7. “We are overjoyed,” the Diocese of Sokoto announced.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

