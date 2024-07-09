Catholic World News

Pope, in book preface, reflects on democracy

July 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to Al cuore della democrazia [At the Heart of Democracy], an anthology of the Pope’s texts on democracy.

“It is in the word ‘participate’ that we find the authentic sense of what democracy is, of what it means to go to the heart of a democratic system,” the Pope wrote in his preface. “In a statist or dirigiste regime, no one participates; everyone watches, passive.”

“Democracy, on the other hand, demands participation, demands putting in one’s own effort, risking confrontation, bringing one’s own ideals, one’s own reasons, into the question,” he continued. “Taking risks. But risk is the fertile soil in which freedom germinates.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!