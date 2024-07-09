Catholic World News

Bishop laments racial violence in Roman neighborhood

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Paolo Ricciardi of Rome lamented violence in a Roman neighborhood that was precipitated by racial insults against Indian immigrants.

The incident “in the Sangalli park in Torpignattara—where a group of Roman youths insulted a group of Indian youths and children who were playing football, resulting in violent acts which also involved adults, both Italian and foreign—is deplorable, and it is necessary to be ashamed, because it threatens the dignity of every person,” the prelate said.

“At the same time, this episode cannot and must not destroy an entire journey of integration, of knowledge, of peaceful coexistence, not without difficulties, but which is a sign of the times, of a city which, in preparing for the Jubilee, is invited to be the city ​​of hope,” he added.

