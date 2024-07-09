Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues plight of migrants after Panama closes border crossings

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Trapped in the forest,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 6 edition to the plight of migrants stranded in northern Colombia after Panama’s new president, José Raúl Mulino, closed border crossings.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that since the beginning of the year, 175,000 migrants—“mostly Venezuelans, but also Haitians, Cubans, even Asians and Africans”—have crossed the Colombia-Panama border, as they “continue their path to a safer future in the United States.”

In attempting to traverse the Darién Gap, these migrants “come across dangerous criminal gangs that extort money, rob and use violence,” the Vatican newspaper continued. “For many of them, the journey of hope ends in the darkness of the jungle.”

