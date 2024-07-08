Catholic World News

Engage with elected officials on pro-life issues, USCCB committee chairman urges

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities has urged Catholics to “engage their elected officials on all issues endangering life.”

“This fall, as many as ten additional states will have abortion referenda on their ballots, allowing voters to enshrine ‘abortion rights’ and override existing pro-life safeguards,” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, said in a recent statement. “At the same time, Congress has been promoting many pro-abortion policies while largely ignoring our calls to prioritize maternal health and support for children and families in need.”

“As we navigate this shifting political landscape, I cannot help but think the Holy Spirit has inspired our National Eucharistic Revival for such a time as this,” he added. “Strengthened by our Eucharistic Lord, each of us must rededicate ourselves to serving the cause of life.”

