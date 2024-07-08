Catholic World News

Program announced for papal journey to Southeast Asia

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has announced the program for the Pope’s apostolic journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore.

Pope Francis will depart from Rome on September 2, arrive in Indonesia the following day, and remain in Indonesia until September 6.

The Pope will visit Papua New Guinea from September 6-9, Timor-Leste from September 9-11, and Singapore from September 11-13.

In addition to his public engagements, the Pontiff will hold separate private meetings with Jesuits in Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Singapore and a private meeting with a group of missionaries in Papua New Guinea.

