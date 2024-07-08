Catholic World News

New prefect named for Vatican Archive

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Rocco Ronzani, OSA, as the new prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archive.

Father Ronzani, 46, is a professor of patristics at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute in Rome. He succeeds Bishop Sergio Pagano, 75, who has served as prefect since 1997.

On the same day on which he named a new prefect, Pope Francis named Father Pagano, the former prefect, as the assessor of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences.

According to Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, the Vatican Apostolic Archive (formerly known as the Vatican Secret Archive) “carries out its specific activity of preserving and maintaining acts and documents concerning the government of the universal Church, so that they can be available primarily to the Holy See and the Roman Curia in the fulfilment of their activities, and, secondarily, by papal concession, so that they can represent for all scholars, without distinction of country or religion, sources for the knowledge, including secular knowledge, of events that in the course of history have been closely connected with the life of the Church” (n. 242).

As prefect, Father Ronzani reports to Archbishop Angelo Zani, since 2022 the Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church.

