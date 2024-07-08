Catholic World News

16 parishes submerged in Brazilian flooding

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil told Vatican News that 16 parishes in his archdiocese were submerged in the Rio Grande do Sul floods that have devastated the southern Brazilian state in recent months.

Archbishop Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, said that the flooding has evoked unprecedented generosity, “a movement of solidarity like never before in the history of Brazil.” The prelate, who was in Rome for a meeting of a pontifical commission, spoke of “cities and neighborhoods completely destroyed,” as well as “mountains of rubbish” that washed into the streets, leading to disease.

