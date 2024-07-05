Catholic World News

Oklahoma superintendent directs public schools to incorporate the Bible into curriculum

July 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Washington Examiner

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction has directed public school superintendents across the state to “incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments, as an instructional support in the curriculum” in grades 5-12.

“The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization,” Ryan Walters wrote in his memo. Walters emphasized that he expects “immediate and strict compliance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!