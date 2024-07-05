Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols congratulates new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

July 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, congratulated Keir Starmer, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, following a landslide victory that saw the Labour Party win 412 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons.

“I assure you of my good wishes as you take up your new responsibilities in forming and leading a government,” said Cardinal Nichols. “I will keep you and your family in my prayers.”

“The Catholic Church has a long record of partnership with the UK Government, not least in the area of education where we run over two thousand schools in conjunction with the state,” he added. “We look forward to this continuing and to working constructively in this and other areas with you, your ministers, and officials.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!