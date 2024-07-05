Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes Supreme Court decision on domestic violence and gun possession

July 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development has welcomed United States v. Rahimi, the recent 8-1 Supreme Court decision that upheld the constitutionality of a federal law that prohibits individuals under a domestic violence restraining order from possessing guns.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia and chairman of the committee, said that “the common good demands that society protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.”

“Violence in any form is sinful, and the bishops have stated as clearly and strongly as we can that violence against women, inside or outside the home, is never justified,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!