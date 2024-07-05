Catholic World News

San Francisco archbishop hails UK cultural figures’ support for traditional Latin Mass

July 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on @ArchCordileone

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco offered praise of the traditional Latin Mass and expressed gratitude for a letter written by leading cultural figures in the United Kingdom in its support.

“The widely diverse coalition of signers of the petition to Pope Francis demonstrates that, even beyond its spiritual value, the Traditional Latin Mass is a cultural treasure that has inspired artistic creativity of every kind & in every age, building what we know as Western Civilization,” the prelate tweeted. “I thank them for making their voices heard.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!