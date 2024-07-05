Catholic World News

Ethiopian cardinal: The Church stands with the people who suffer from war

July 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, CM, the head of the Eastern-rite Ethiopian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), told Vatican News that the Church does not take side in the various conflicts there, but stands with the victims of war.

“The Catholic Church does not support either one or the other party, but we are with the people who suffer,” he said. “We are rather for social outreach and for seeking reconciliation for the post-war period, when not only peace must be made, but also those who have suffered directly in the war must be healed from trauma, such as the women victims of abuse and the children who have seen their families die.”

The prelate, who is also archbishop of Addis Ababa and president of the Episcopal Conference of Ethiopia, was present in Rome for the Ethiopian bishops’ ad limina visit.

