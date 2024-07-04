Catholic World News

Turkish archbishop to host commemoration of 1700th anniversary of Council of Nicaea

July 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Martin Kmetec, OFM Conv, of Izmir, president of the Turkish bishops’ conference, is organizing the 2025 commemoration of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, the first of the Church’s 21 ecumenical councils.

Archbishop Kmetec told the Vatican newspaper that he is working with “the nunciature in Turkey, with the Secretariat of State and with various dicasteries of the Roman Curia to develop a program” for the commemoration.

“We hope that at the height of the celebrations we can have a large gathering of faithful where Nicaea once stood, in which Pope Francis can also participate,” Archbishop Kmetec added. The civil authorities, he said, “are also in favor of this meeting.”

Over 98% of Turkey’s residents are Muslim; only 0.1% are Catholic. Turkey’s bishops are observing 2024 as a year dedicated to the Eucharist, and they recently consecrated the Church there—as well as the nation—to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!