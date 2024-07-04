Catholic World News

Migrants meet with Pope

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two West Africans who emigrated to Europe by way of Libya met with Pope Francis on July 2.

The migrants, who hail from Senegal and The Gambia, shared their stories with the Pope. The two have both written books about their experiences.

A priest, a religious sister, and others who assist migrants joined the pair at the papal meeting.

