Pope says God does not ‘keep us at a distance,’ warns against labeling others

July 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: God does not “keep us at a distance” in the face of “bodily and spiritual sufferings, of the wounds our souls bear, of the situations that crush us, and even in the face of sin,” Pope Francis said on June 30.

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 5:21-43) during his Angelus address, the Pope asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “Do we believe that God is like this? Do we let ourselves be touched by the Lord, by His Word, by His love? Do we relate to our brothers and sisters by offering them a hand to lift them up, or do we keep our distance and label people based on our tastes and preferences?”

“Brothers and sisters, let us look to the heart of God, so that the Church and society may neither exclude nor treat anyone as ‘impure,’ so that each person, with their own particular past, is welcomed and loved without labels, prejudices, or adjectives,” the Pope continued.

“Let us pray through the Holy Virgin,” he concluded. “May she who is the Mother of tenderness intercede for us and for the whole world.”

