Papal reflection on St. Peter’s universal mission

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Francis emphasized that the keys entrusted by Christ to St. Peter symbolize an authority linked to service.

“The mission that Jesus entrusts to Peter is not that of barring the doors to the house, permitting entry only to a few select guests, but of helping everyone find the way to enter, in faithfulness to the Gospel of Jesus,” Pope Francis told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “For everyone: everyone, everyone, everyone can enter.”

“Today we can ask ourselves, then: do I cultivate the desire to enter, with God’s grace, into His Kingdom, and to be, with His help, its welcoming guardian for others too?” the Pope continued. “And to do so, do I let myself be ‘polished,’ softened, modelled by Jesus and His Spirit, the Spirit who dwells in us, in each one of us?”

“May Mary, Queen of the Apostles, and the Saints Peter and Paul, grant for us, with their prayers, to be a guide and support to one another for the encounter with the Lord Jesus,” the Pope concluded.

