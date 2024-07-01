Catholic World News

Cardinal Prevost emphasizes Eucharist, charity in address to European bishops

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Prevost, OSA, emphasized the Eucharist and charity in an address on evangelization to the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.

Cardinal Prevost, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops since 2023, said that “the light of faith shines when Eucharistic worship is worthily celebrated with faith and devotion. As long as there is the Eucharist, as long as the Lord’s Banquet is celebrated with love, there will be a future for faith because we find Jesus incarnate in the Eucharist.”

“The future of the faith is not a matter of numbers, but of love,” he continued. “There will not be more Christians in the future or at any time because we have managed to find the most effective advertising or marketing resource, but because we have truly learnt to love and have not been afraid to put it into practice.”

