Pope confirms hope to visit Nicea for 1,700 anniversary of Council

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 28 with a delegation from the Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople, Pope Francis said that he hopes to travel to Turkey next year to join in celebrating the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea.

“It is a trip I wholeheartedly desire to make,” the Pope said.

In May, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople announced that the Pope would attend the celebration. The Vatican has not made a formal announcement, however, pending an official invitation from the government of Turkey.

The delegation from Constantinople was in Rome to join in celebrating the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul—the patrons of the Rome diocese—on June 29, in what has become an annual tradition. A Vatican delegation travels to Istanbul each year to join with the Orthodox Patriarchate in celebrating its patronal feast of St. Andrew.

