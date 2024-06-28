Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley urges Vatican not to use Rupnik artwork

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who head the papal sex-abuse commission, has asked Vatican officials not to feature the artwork of the disgraced ex-Jesuit, Father Marco Rupnik.

In a letter to leaders of the Roman Curia, Cardinal O’Malley said that “pastoral prudence would would prevent displaying artwork in a way that could imply either exoneration or a subtle defense” of an accused abuser, and also could “indicate indifference to the pain and suffering of so many victims of abuse.”

On the same day that Cardinal O’Malley’s letter was made public, the VaticanNews site displayed Rupnik’s work to illustrate a post on the saint of the day, St. Irenaeus.

“We must avoid sending a message that the Holy See is oblivious to the psychological distress that so many are suffering,” wrote Cardinal O’Malley in his letter to Vatican leaders.

The letter could be the last official act of Cardinal O’Malley as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Tomorrow, June 29, he will celebrate his 80th birthday. Prelates are required to submit their resignation upon reaching the age of 75, and although the Pope is not required to accept their resignations, in recent years no leaders of the Roman Curia have remained in office beyond the age of 80.

