Pope encourages Dehonians to foster unity, love through sacramental life, prayer

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Dehonian fathers) and reflected on the chapter’s theme: “Called to be One in a Changing World, ‘so that the world may believe.’” (Jn. 17:21).

“If you want to grow in communion, then, I would urge that, in your Chapter’s decisions, you give priority to the sacramental life, prayerful meditation on the Word of God, the vital role of personal and communal prayer, particularly adoration – never forget adoration – as means of personal and fraternal growth and service to the Church,” the Pope said.

“Unity has this ability to evangelize,” the Pope continued. “Herein lies the secret of a credible and effective proclamation: allowing, like Jesus, the word ‘love’ to be written upon our flesh, that is, in the concreteness of our actions.”

