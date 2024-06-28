Catholic World News

Pope: Latin America Commission must foster reconciliation, fraternity

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told members of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America that they “must build bridges of reconciliation, inclusion, and fraternity,” bridges that “allow people to journey together, not to be a mere rhetorical expression but an authentic pastoral experience.”

In his June 27 address, the Pope pointed to the example of St. Juan Diego, who received the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 1531.

“The lay faithful announces the good news, fundamentally trusting in the ecclesial and supernatural dimension of their mission, and not so much in their own strengths,” the Pope said. “This same trust also allows the laity to accept, without complication, the responsibility that the bishop has within the community.”

