Vatican prefect makes 8th visit to Ukraine, calls for repentance

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, visited Ukraine for the eighth time in the past two years.

The prelate delivered a papal gift of an ambulance and visited a cemetery in Ternopil, where—without mentioning Russia by name—he called for repentance.

Referring to “those who are causing the war,” he said, “Jesus’ heart is merciful. If only someone will go down to his knees and ask for forgiveness, Jesus won’t be tired of our sins. He will forgive everything.”

“I am in Ukraine for the eighth time and it just shocked me,” he added. “How is it possible that they are fighting for two years, with the whole world watching and they still die? Everyone produces weapons, makes money on those weapons, and Ukrainians still die.”

