Catholic World News

New Vatican synodal contribution rues paternalism, ‘welfare mindset’ toward the disabled

June 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has released “An Unlimited Joy,” a summary of listening sessions the dicastery organized with persons with disabilities in preparation for the October session of the Synod on synodality.

“Not only are there still prejudice and obstacles, but also paternalism and a strong welfare mindset still exists, which limit our active participation in the life of the Church,” according to the text, which proposed “levels of action”—in accessibility, training, theological reflection, and pastoral ministry—to “enhance the co-responsibility of the faithful with disabilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!