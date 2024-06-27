Catholic World News

Islamic militants attack churches, synagogues in Russian region

June 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Islamic militants attacked churches and synagogues in two cities in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Among the 20 people who were killed was a Russian Orthodox priest whose throat was slit.

Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, who leads the Latin-rite Archdiocese of the Mother of God at Moscow, said he was “deeply shocked” by the “evil act” that shows “contempt both for human life and for religious places of worship”—an act, he said, that “is worthy of the harshest condemnation.”

He called on the faithful to pray “for the restoration of a just order, for the repose of the dead, for the healing of the wounded,” and “for the conversion of the hearts of those who have committed or plot such atrocities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!