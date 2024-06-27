Catholic World News

Lebanon must remain a model of coexistence, Cardinal Parolin tells Christian, Muslim leaders

June 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, met in Bkerké, Lebanon, with Christian and Muslim leaders and called on the nation to “remain a model of coexistence and unity in the face of the ongoing crises and wars.”

“I am here today to try to contribute to a solution to the crisis in Lebanon, which does not elect a president, and to try to find solutions that are good for everyone, and I hope that today we can all find a solution to the current crisis,” said Cardinal Parolin. “I hope that we will launch an appeal on the importance of praying for peace and an end to the wars that the region and Lebanon can no longer endure.”

Patriarchs of three Eastern Catholic churches and the nation’s Grand Mufti were among those present at the meeting. Cardinal Parolin is on a five-day visit to the nation, which has been mired in an economic crisis since 2019 and has lacked a president since 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!