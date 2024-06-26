Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin appeals for stability in Lebanon

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has begun a five-day visit to Lebanon, a nation mired in an economic crisis since 2019 and lacking a president since 2022.

“The Lebanese crisis,” he said, “is an all-round crisis,” and “certainly there, we will also try to work a little, as the Holy See’s diplomacy has always done, to help find an institutional solution.”

At a Mass in Beirut, the nation’s capital, Cardinal Parolin appealed “to all those with responsibility, so that the election of the president may occur quickly and that the country may once again find the institutional stability so necessary to address the current challenges seriously.”

