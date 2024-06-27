Catholic World News

Vatican releases logos, mottos for papal trip to Luxembourg, Belgium

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the logos and mottos for the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Luxembourg and Belgium, which will take place on September 26-29, the eve of the October synod session.

The motto of his visit to Luxembourg is “Pour Servir” [to serve]; the logo consists of an image of Pope Francis giving a blessing, with Luxembourg’s cathedral in the background.

The motto of his visit to Belgium is “En route, avec Espérance” [en route, with hope—or, as the Vatican translated it, journeying in hope]. The logo features a map of Belgium, with Pope Francis at the center, and persons of different colors (orange and different shades of blue) walking together.

