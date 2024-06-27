Catholic World News

Holy See deplores use of land mines, calls for attentiveness to victims

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See called on all nations to end of the production and use of land mines in a statement for a recent international meeting on the Ottawa Treaty (1997), which prohibited land mines.

The Holy See’s delegation at the meeting also called on all nations to ratify the treaty. Several world powers—including China, India, Russia, and the United States—have not signed the treaty, officially known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

The delegation urged attentiveness to “the multiple needs and varying contexts of victims, including their full rehabilitation and socio-economic reintegration, as well as psychological and spiritual care. Among such various needs, this Delegation proposes to consider including commitments to making prostheses more affordable for victims, through innovative partnerships and international cooperation.”

In 2004, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church described land mines as “a type of small arm that is inhumanly insidious because it continues to cause harm even long after the cessation of hostilities” (n. 510).

