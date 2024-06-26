Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa: Lebanon, West Bank, could explode

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has warned that the current warfare in Gaza could expand into the West Bank and southern Lebanon.

“The West Bank is always on the brink of exploding,” the cardinal told Vatican News. He added that Lebanon “risks becoming another Gaza.”

As for Gaza itself, the Patriarch of Jerusalem reported:

The city of Gaza is destroyed, so the victims are many. It is difficult to give figures, but they are numerous, and this is evident. It is a fact that civilian casualties are always numerous.

