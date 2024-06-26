Catholic World News

Oklahoma’s high court nixes Catholic charter school

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma’s top court has ruled that the state’s approval of a Catholic charter school violates the First Amendment ban on establishment of religion.

Education authorities in the state had approved an application for support from St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The case—which could produce a challenge before the US Supreme Court—was widely regarded as a test of government support for religious-affiliated schools.

