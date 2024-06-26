Catholic World News

Pontiff repeats prayer for peace in Ukraine, Holy Land, Myanmar

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on June 26, Pope Francis met with a delegation of Ukrainian women, and repeated his plea for peace.

Noting that Saturday. June 29, will be the feast of St. Peter and Paul, the Pope said: “To their intercession let us entrust the peoples suffering from war: the tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar, so that they may soon find peace.”

