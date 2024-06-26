Catholic World News

‘Warm and affectionate’ papal meeting with Opus Dei’s leaders

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Opus Dei’s prelate and auxiliary vicar on June 24, two years after the Pontiff altered the status of the personal prelature.

During the 30-minute audience, “the Holy Father was both warm and affectionate,” according to an Opus Dei statement. The Pope encouraged Opus Dei’s leaders to “continue working” on revising its statutes with an “attitude of dialogue and cooperation” with the Dicastery of the Clergy.

According to the statement, the Pope also encouraged the prelate, Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, to “be very close to the people, especially in countries where there is more suffering, or where the work of evangelization is more difficult, and recalled the self-sacrificing work that some people of Opus Dei do in those countries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

