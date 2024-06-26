Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘care economy,’ praises Global Coalition for Social Justice

June 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference of the Intenational Labour Organization (ILO), a leading Vatican diplomat called for discussion of a “care economy” amid worldwide challenges for workers.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, made his remarks in a recent wide-ranging address on the status of the world economy. The address touched on themes from poverty and war to climate change and the aging populations of wealthier nations.

“In this context, the Holy See would like to express its appreciation for the efforts undertaken by the ILO for the establishment and launch of the Global Coalition for Social Justice,” he continued. “Social justice, especially in the current context where the value of the person is seriously threatened by the widespread tendency to rely exclusively on the criteria of utility and ownership, is not always an expression accepted by liberal economies.”

Yet social justice “is essential for our efforts to avoid passive acceptance of the negative and destructive occurrences in today’s world, in order to avoid being overcome by indifference, and, most importantly, to maintain hope for the future,” the prelate added.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church discusses the Catholic understanding of social justice in nos. 1928-1948.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!