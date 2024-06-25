Catholic World News

Bishop Schneider argues against excommunication for Archbishop Vigano

June 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Although he says that Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano “is in error” when he says that Pope Francis was not validly elected, Bishop Athanasius Schneider argues against excommunication for the archbishop, who has been charged with schism.

“I think that today the Church has so much internal division that it would be imprudent, even if there is some canonical ground,” reasons Bishop Schneider.

Although he himself has been critical of Pope Francis, Bishop Schneider said in an interview that Archbishop Vigano’s public statements have been “irreverent and disrespectful,” and his claims that the Pope’s leadership is illegitimate has “no foundation.”

