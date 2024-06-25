Catholic World News

Diocese of Rome concludes 1st step toward sainthood for young wife, mother

June 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome has concluded the diocesan phase of the beatification cause of the Servant of God Chiara Corbella Petrillo (1984-2012).

The wife and mother’s first two children were born with severe disabilities and died within an hour of birth. She was then diagnosed with cancer and, known for her joy in the midst of suffering, died a year after her third child’s birth.

