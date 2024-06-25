Catholic World News

Singapore’s president meets Pope Francis ahead of September visit

June 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s president, on June 22. The Pontiff is scheduled to visit the Southeast Asian nation in September.

The Vatican did not release a statement on the topics of discussion. The president said that he and the Pope discussed the importance of peace and interfaith harmony.

“Pope Francis gave me a bronze cast depicting two hands shaking, a woman with a child, and a migrant ship, against the backdrop of St. Peter’s colonnade in the Vatican City, with a simple and profound description: ‘Let’s fill our hands with other hands,’ the president added. “We are looking forward very much to welcoming Pope Francis.”

Singapore, a nation of 6 million (map), is 22% Christian, 16% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 36% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

