Catholic World News

Russian ambassador meets with Pope, praises his ‘balanced and invariably peaceful stance’

June 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Sputnik

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Ivan Soltanovsky, Russian’s ambassador to the Holy See, in a June 22 audience.

“The Ukraine issue was discussed, including the conditions for a peace settlement voiced by Russian President Putin,” according to the Russian embassy, as reported by the Russian state news agency Sputnik. “Soltanovsky expressed his gratitude to the Pontiff for his consistently balanced and invariably peaceful stance on the matter.”

“The Vatican realizes the futility of the peace process without Russia’s participation,” the embassy added, as it expressed support for continued dialogue with the Holy See.

The Russian peace proposal calls for Ukrainian recognition of Russia’s annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces, as well as a Ukrainian pledge not to join NATO.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!