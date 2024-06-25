Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Italy’s pro-life marchers

June 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message to the annual Italian pro-life march, Pope Francis thanked pro-life advocates for their “commitment and public witness in defense of human life from conception to natural death” and encouraged them to “go forward with courage despite every adversity.”

“The stakes are too high to be subjected to compromise or mediation,” the Pope wrote, as he called for rejection of “the throwaway culture for every stage of life: from the most fragile unborn child to the suffering elderly, including victims of trafficking, slavery, and all wars.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!