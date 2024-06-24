Catholic World News

Catholic health system agrees to allow ‘necessary’ abortions

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Mercy Health, a Catholic health-care system that operates 23 hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky, has announced that it will support physicians’ decisions to perform abortions if they are judged necessary to save the mothers’ lives.

Mercy Health does not allow elective abortions, but said it has “supported our clinicians’ sound medical judgment and decision-making since our inception.”

