Spanish nuns excommunicated after renouncing Pope’s authority

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Iceta of Burgos has announced the excommunication of sixteen Poor Clare sisters who have formally renounced their association with the Catholic Church.

The members of a Poor Clare community in Belorado had announced that they rejected the authority of Pope Francis and would ally themselves with the self-styled Bishop Pablo de Rojas Sanchez-Franco (who himself was excommunicated by Bishop Iceta in 2019) and his Devout Union of the Apostle St. Paul, which teaches that no Pontiff since Pope Pius XII is legitimate.

Archbishop Iceta had issued a warning that the Poor Clares would be formally excommunicated if they did not rescind their denunciation of the Pope by June 21.

