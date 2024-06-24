Catholic World News

Papal book preface pays tribute to Father Giacomo Tantardini

June 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to a collection of homilies by Father Giacomo Tantardini, a priest who was active in the Communion and Liberation movement and died in 2012.

“For too long we have reduced Christianity to a code of rules or a voluntaristic effort, but all moralism ultimately leaves us with a sense of failure and sadness,” Pope Francis wrote. “In Don Giacomo’s meditations, the great protagonist is always Grace, because he was aware, having experienced it, that God’s initiative always goes before and anticipates our every intention, kindling a desire for good for us and for our neighbor, especially the one most in need.”

“Don Giacomo always associates the word ‘Grace’ with another word, which makes it concrete: ‘attraction,’ because the Lord always attracts us with the charm of His humanity,” the Pope added. “Prayer becomes the most important dimension of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!