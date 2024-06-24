Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein named apostolic nuncio to 3 Baltic nations

June 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the former prefect of the papal household, as the apostolic nuncio to Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

The 67-year-old prelate became Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s secretary in 2003 and prefect of the papal household in 2012. In early 2023, shortly after Pope Benedict XVI’s death, he published a memoir critical of Pope Francis in which he disclosed previously confidential documents.

Last June, Pope Francis directed Archbishop Gänswein to return to his diocese of origin, but gave him no assignment. The Pontiff strongly criticized Gänswein in a recent book-length interview.

As nuncio, Archbishop Gänswein succeeds Archbishop Petar Rajič, who was appointed apostolic nuncio to Italy in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!