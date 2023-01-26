Catholic World News

A reader’s guide to Archbishop Gänswein’s memoir

January 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Archbishop George Gänswein, his personal secretary, as Prefect of the Papal Household. His memoir, Nient’altro che la verità [Nothing but the Truth], was published earlier this month.

