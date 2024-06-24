Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin on Archbishop Viganò: ‘I don’t know what happened’

June 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Asked to comment on the canonical process against Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “Archbishop Viganò has taken some attitudes and some actions for which he must answer.”

The Holy See’s Secretary of State added, “I am very sorry because I always appreciated him as a great worker, very faithful to the Holy See, someone who was, in a certain sense, also an example. I don’t know what happened.”

