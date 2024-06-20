Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano, charged with schism, defiant

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has disclosed that the Vatican has charged him with schism, and has responded by saying: “I consider the accusations made against me as a badge of honor.”

Archbishop Vigano posted online a letter from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, ordering him to appear on June 20 to answer the charge that he has broken communion with Pope Francis. The dicastery said that the proceeding would be an “extrajudicial trial”—an option the Vatican employs in cases when the evidence is compelling.

The archbishop added to that evidence by repeating his claim that Pope Francis was not validly elected, and saying that his pontificate is the culmination of “the ideological, theological, moral and liturgical cancer” growing out of Vatican II. He said that Pope Francis has promoted a “church of humanity, of inclusion, of the environment.”

“But this is not the Catholic Church,” Archbishop Vigano said; “It is a counterfeit.” He continued:

I repudiate the neo-modernist errors inherent in Vatican II and in the so-called “post-conciliar magisterium,” in particular with regard to collegiality, ecumenism, religious freedom, secularism of the state and liturgy. I repudiate, reject and condemn the scandals, errors and heresies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio,...

Not surprisingly, the archbishop said that he expected his trial—scheduled for the day on which his fiery statement was released—would result in conviction. “I assume that the sentence is also ready,” he said.

Archbishop Vigano had served as apostolic nuncio to the US from 2011 to 2016, retiring upon reaching the age of 75. He had not been identified with conservative or traditionalist causes during his service in Vatican diplomacy. But he quickly drew headlines when he reported that he had informed Pope Francis about the misbehavior of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Since his retirement the archbishop has issued a series of increasingly strident statements on both political and ecclesiastical issues, urging resistant to a New World Order. He is living at an undisclosed location, citing threats against his life.

